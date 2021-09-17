Hyderabad: Maoist Sharadakka surrenders before Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Maoist leader Sharadakka on Friday surrendered before Telangana DGP here in Hyderabad. It is learned that Sharadakka has been suffering from health issues for some time now.

Sharadakka had worked as Charla-Sabari area committee and currently working as district committee member. Her native place is Gangaram in Mahabubnagar district. Sharadakka had been attracted to people's war party in 1994. She is the wife of Maoist leader Haribhushan who succumbed to coronavirus recently.

DGP Mahender Reddy will hold a media conference today at noon.