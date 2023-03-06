Hyderabad: MAUD department lines up array of events for Women's Week fete

Hyderabad: To celebrate women's power and achievements and honour their contribution to society, the Municipal administration department will be holding week-long celebrations in all the towns from March 8.

The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the department officials to hold weeklong celebrations in all towns of the State from March 8, 2023, marking International Women's Day. Based on the Minister's directions, officials announced various programmes that would be organized throughout the week to celebrate the role of women. The celebrations would be held with women public representatives, staff from the Municipal Department, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, sanitation workers, and members from various NGOs who play a key role in the programmes of the municipal department.

As part of the celebrations, the Minister said, sports, cultural programmes, and health camps for women would be organized and women who have excelled in various fields and aspiring entrepreneurs would be honoured. The Minister asked officials to identify and honour Municipal staff or women from towns who were leading with exemplary practices in areas such as dry compost, kitchen composting, water conservation or other fields of work of the Municipality.

Rama Rao asked the officials to recognise women who have achieved self-sufficiency in doing business utilizing government loans and subsidies, starting from street traders to entrepreneurs. He suggested that officials should hold exhibitions and sales of products made by women SHGs in towns.

KantiVelugu camps would be organized for women employees in the Municipal Department. To increase awareness levels, meetings would be held on the safety and health of women, and their empowerment.

wApart from these, Rao directed officials to distribute interest-free loans to women during the week. The Minister also directed Municipal officials to invite women district collectors, senior police officials, women judges, senior officials, heads of the departments as chief guests of the programmes. The Minister exhorted the officials to make week celebrations on the occasion of Women's Day a grand success.