Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan assures facilities to migrants from 15 States

Hyderabad: Hyderabad mayor B Rammohan on Friday said that the government cannot send all the migrants at a time as the state governments in their states will take up several measures like screening tests, food, transportation facilities to their native villages and other arrangements.



The Mayor and MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday interacted with migrant workers at My Home Construction site at Raidurg and enquired about the facilities provided at the sites by the agencies. Speaking to the migrants from about 15 states, the Mayor recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appreciated the migrant workers as they were partners in the development of Telangana State particularly Hyderabad city.

Mayor said as per the central government guidelines, the state government was facilitating transportation of the migrant workers who are willing to go to their native places. Accordingly, the government made arrangements to send the migrant workers by special trains to this effect an amount of Rs 4 crore paid to South Central Railway. Registrations were being done at the constructions sites and appealed the workers to wait till their turn comes stating that there was no need panic as train facilities were made till month-end.

The mayor said that the government was committed to provide all facilities to the migrant workers. He said that government had discussed with the construction agencies in GHMC, HMDA limits and was providing food, accommodation and other arrangements at 288 sites and was looking after them as one of their family members.

Arvind Kumar said that so far 16 trains were arranged for the migrant workers to go their native places like Bhopal, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar etc. Further, he said in each train only 1200 persons can be accommodated since physical distance has to followed and about 6000 persons were being sent in five trains daily. He said that the chief minister was willing to run more trains daily but the SCR was allotting only five to six trains.