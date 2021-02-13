Hyderabad mayor's supporter fined by GHMC for erecting banner

Hyderabad mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi supporter Atish Agarwal was fined by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for erecting illegal congratulatory banner to the mayor in Jubilee Hills.

Atish Agarwal was fined of Rs 1 lakh by the EVDM wing of GHMC. A few other supporters were also fined for putting up similar banners and flexes in various areas in the city. The GHMC responded to the issue after a social activist shared the pictures of banners on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The hoardings and banners of congratulating Vijaya Lakshmi on becoming mayor were put up at Himayatnagar crossroads and on road no. 10 and 12 in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills as well. The EVDM wing of GHMC responded to the netizen and levied penalities besides clearing the banners.