Hyderabad metro rail creates record patronage on new year eve

Around 4.60 lakh passengers utilised the metro services on the eve of the New Year.

Around 4.60 lakh passengers utilised the metro services on the eve of the New Year. The officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) extended the metro timings till 2 am, which made the people choose the metro over other means of transport to reach their destination soon.

As per HMRL officials, 40,000 more commuters utilised the services compared to the normal days. The metro witnessed 4.60 lakh passengers on the last day of 2019 against the average ridership of around 4.10 lakh to 4.20 lakh.

On the other hand, Ameerpet metro station witnessed heavy footfall among all the metro stations in the city. As many as 28,696 passengers made their entry into the station and exits were 25,548.

