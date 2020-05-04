Hyderabad: Migrant workers embark on 1,400 km journey on foot

Hyderabad: Kicked out of their place of stay following their failure to pay rent, a group of around 25 migrant labourers who were residing in Borabanda embarked on more than 1,400 km journey on foot to Gorakhpur (UP CM's Hometown) fearing starvation if they continue to remain in city.

After their attempts to express their grievances to local police stations failed to convince them, they decided to start walking towards their destination that could take several days, if they were unsuccessful in getting some kind of transportation.

Found near Balanagar, the group was travelling with whatever they could tuck-up in their backpacks along with some water. "We first approached Sanathnagar police station who asked us to visit Kukatpally police station for getting permission.

We were informed that they would make entry of details from our place, which we had already evacuated. As there was no shelter and food, assuming this would be a long drawn process we decided leave the city for better," said Imran Hussain, from a village near Gorakhpur and marble polisher.

One of them who is educated tried to apply for e-pass announced by the Telangana government, but interestingly he could not find the destination 'Gorakhpur' on the list, while others from the group were of the opinion that they 'would die anyway' without food and shelter, hence resorted to this step.

However they remained hopeful of catching up some bus or truck on the way to their native place in India. "By the time we fulfill all the formalities we would already be dead. It is better to choose alternative method, hence started walking," said, Sunil, another group member

Meanwhile in Tolichowki which witnessed protest by hundreds of labourers, some others from Odisha who were not present on Sunday, openly announced that they would join the ranks next time, if such demonstration was held, as they were desperate.

"We just want to reach our homes safety, since all our money is drained out, would not be able to bear expenses," they said. Social activist, Khalida Parveen on behalf of them tweeted to KTR and Local police officials.

"These are some of the migrants who want to go back safely. They weren't present in Tolichowki yesterday but willing to join them if their demands won't be noticed."