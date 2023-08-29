Hyderabad: MIM set to continue winning streak in Karwan segment

Hyderabad : The Karwan Assembly constituency has been the battlefield both for the BJP and the AIMIM in all previous elections. The saffron party had control over the segment for three terms till 1994, but since then AIMIM has been winning the seat. In 2018 Kausar Mohiuddin won the seat with highest majority of over 50,000 votes. Karwan has a very long history dating back to the Nizam’s rule; it was a well-known diamond-pearl market. Even today there are old buildings and temples and masjids constructed during the Nizam period.

With majority of areas being slums, parties have been wooing voters by promising houses under various government schemes. Providing basic civic amenities and employment opportunities are the other major assurances being given to voters.

This segment has been an interesting political scenario; it is one of the toughest battlegrounds between BJP and MIM. Though, the BJP still has hold in the constituency, but has been losing to Majlis since 2018.

In the upcoming election there is speculation that AIMIM may field a new candidate as Karwan has been the party’s bastion since 1999 and has been winning majority votes. Political analysts say several leaders from the party are aspiring for the ticket. They include corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin. He has been in the party for decades and working in the constituency. However, Kausar Mohiuddin may be given another chance as he has been working for people since decades.

He took up various development works in the constituency, says analyst Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail.

He said though Karwan was considered a BJP stronghold in 1999 Syed Sajjad wrested the seat for AIMIM. BJP’s Baddam Bal Reddy was elected from Karwan in 1985, 1989 and 1994. Since then it has been a MIM citadel for the last six terms. In all likelihood it will emerge victorious owing to its sway over Muslim population and development taken up in the constituency,” he added.

Kausar will be hoping to continue the party’s dominance. The AIMIM candidate will face Osman Bin AlHajri (Congress) and T Amar Singh (BJP).The ruling BRS is fielding A Krishnaiah in a friendly contest.

Each time, the saffron party has been alleging that the AIMIM openly rigs the polls with support of the police and election officials. Though the BJP brought to the notice of the Election Commission mass rigging by the AIMIM no action has been initiated. In 2018 it claimed that more than 60 per cent of booths were rigged. All Opposition parties had demanded a re-poll alleging mass bogus voting and violation of the poll process.