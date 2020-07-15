Hyderabad: Missing girl traced through Darpan app

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday traced a missing girl aged around 9 years via Darpan app under Operation Muskaan. The girl who went missing last year was staying at an orphanage in Abdullapurmet after being separated from her parents.

The team who visited the orphanage to keep a track of the missing girl and new children found that the girl was new and when they enquired about the girl it was revealed that she was left in the orphanage by some unknown persons as she was wandering alone on the streets. The officials then checked the details of the girl and it was known that the missing complaint of the girl was filed last year by her parents at Sangareddy police station.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner, said, "The teams who worked on this case have done a tremendous job of uniting a child with her parents. It was possible only because of the Darpan app in which we store the data of all missing people."

He further added, "If anyone comes across such children who are working under hazardous occupations or are wandering alone on streets then the citizens shall call the child helpline at 1098 or dial 100 or call at 949061711 and inform the police."