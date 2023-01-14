Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha takes part in Bhogi celebrations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday participated in the Bhogi celebrations held in Hyderabad on the occasion of Sankranti. The celebrations were organised by Bharat Jagruthi at KBR Park on Saturday. MLC Kavitha participated in the traditional bonfire ritual and extended festival wishes to everyone.

Kavitha also honored Haridasulu and other artists on the occasion. The event featured a variety of cultural performances, including Haridasulu, Gangireddulu, and other art forms, celebrating the significance of the Sankranti festival. Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pongal, is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm.