Hyderabad: Move to reopen theatres widely hailed

Hyderabad: Theatre owners welcome the decision of the centre which recommended to the Information and Broadcasting ministry that theatres be allowed to function with 25-30 per cent capacity. In Greater Hyderabad, there are close to 200 theatres including multiplex and 640 across the state.



Balgovind Raj, owner, Devi 70 mm and Sudershan 35 mm, says, "Theatre owners are bleeding. The decision of opening theatres is welcome but if we are to survive the Union as well as the State Government needs to extend a helping hand by way of temporary relaxation in GST and parking fee." He further adds, "If the Government supports, we would be able to at least come to no loss, no profit in the next four months, else many would have to close down."

Out of the 640 theatres across the state, 50 per cent are on lease. Theatre owners are fine with reopening with limited audience but not the one who have taken theatres on lease as they would not be making profit.

As per agreements, they would have to pay rent only when shows are held. Vijender Reddy, treasurer, Telugu Film Chamber and owner of Venkateshwara Cinema, Miryalguda says, "Multiplexes too want to open as they can make revenue as there are shops as well. As for owners of theatres, we would be able to at least lessen our losses and pay salaries to staff."

Facts For You

♦ There are 640 theatres including multiplexes in Telangana

♦ Almost 50 % of the cinema houses are taken on lease

♦ Multiplexes demand the reopening with 50% seats

♦ Those who took halls on lease not keen as it would not fetch profit

♦ In Greater Hyderabad, there are 200 theatres











