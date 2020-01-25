Hyderabad: MP Santhosh launches digital marketing firm by planting sapling

Hyderabad: As part of the Green India challenge, TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh on Friday launched Magnizent Digital Solutions (MDS) company by planting a sapling at Greenlands along with the staff of MDS company and later inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

The company CEO Kishen Kavikondala and social media expert G Sathish Kumar, V Srinivas were also present. Santhosh Kumar wished MDS a great future ahead and discussed the digital market opportunity in India. He also encouraged spreading the message of government programs through the company to the general public.

Kishen Kavikondala said that it was great moment that the company was launched by a leader, who was associated with Telangana agitation and now playing crucial role in Bangaru Telangana by being with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the digital market in India was a golden opportunity like no other. Amidst India's rapid digitisation and the emergence of low-cost, high-speed mobile data have made it every small and medium enterprise owner's dream to 'get online'.

Sathish Kumar said, the MDS already has five clients out of which the majority were global companies with a decentralised audience. This gives us a great opportunity to prove ourselves as a top-tier digital marketing solutions provider, he stated.