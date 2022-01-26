Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar superintendent engineer booked for attempt to murder

Saidabad: The Saidabad police on Tuesday booked a case against one Korra Dharma working as superintendent engineer at Nagarjuna Sagar irrigation dam project for allegedly trying to murder his wife. The police said, a complaint was filed by Boda Padmaja (47), a resident of Saraswathi Nagar and alleged that her husband who was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a graft case earlier. He forcefully fed her poison and attempted to kill her.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had some personal issues between them over properties and Padmaja also had filed a case of harassment for dowry against the accused and stated that since their marriage her husband has been harassing her and she was quite only to save the marital life. But as things went out of control after so many years, she filed a complaint. The matter is being investigated.