Hyderabad: Nampally court fines Rs 7 lakh for 70 people caught in drunk driving

The Nampally court on Wednesday imposed Rs 7 lakh fine to the seventy people who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the traffic inspector Saidulu, around 70 people were caught in the special drunk and drive checking conducted in the last week. They were produced before the court on Wednesday.

Of the 70 people, 59 people were imposed Rs 10,500 each, six persons were asked to pay Rs 500 each and five days imprisonment, four people fined of Rs 16,500 each and a person was asked to pay Rs 16,500 and one-day imprisonment.

The police conduct the drunk and drive checking to curb the road accidents and other menaces that occur when the people drive the vehicle in an inebriated state.