Hyderabad: Narrow stretches to be passe as Old city to get new wide roads

Hyderabad: Narrow roads and traffic congestion could soon be a thing of the past as many areas of the Old city will soon sport a new look with wide roads as massive road widening works have being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On Tuesday, MA&UD Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri inspected and reviewed the road widening works at Yakutpura, Charminar and Bahadurpura constituencies.

Most of the roads in the Old city have been choked with traffic which had increased in the recent years, but now the road-widening will not only help commuters to have a smooth flow of traffic but also increase the options for those who wish to avoid traffic snarls in localities.

According to GHMC officials, there are many road widening works going on in the southern part of the city. In recent years, over 20 roads were widened, and various others were taken up under Bahadurpura, Charminar, and Yakutpura constituencies.

During their visit, they inspected the Yakutpura road widening and nala widening works. These roads were very narrow and witnessed a huge traffic chaos which connected the areas Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, Rein Bazar and Yakutpura. The MLA proposed the plan for road widening and works were sanctioned immediately. Arvind Kumar and Asaduddin directed the concerned department officers to take up the work as the earliest.

"With plans to improve road infrastructure in Yakutpura constituency, three major road widening projects are undertaken with acquiring more than 600 properties. The road widening works include Dhobighat in Madannapet via Rein Bazar to Yakutpura railway station with acquiring 361 properties on both sides of the road, continuing from Yakutpura railway station to Dabeerpura railway station via Naga Bowli and another work starting from Shaik Faiz Kaman in Yakutpura to Jabbar Hotel near Dabeerpura flyover," said Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Santosh Nagar division corporator.

In these projects the marking of the roads has been completed and notices were issued to concerned properties owner," added Muzaffar.

Officers were also directed to take up the long-pending works at Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza via Dhoodh Bowli in Charminar constituency which is one of the major road widenings in Old city with land acquisition of over 370 properties. Later, they inspected the works at Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura constituency.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Chief engineer Ziauddin and other officers were also present.