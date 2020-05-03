Hyderabad: New High Court Judge takes oath

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan administered oath of office to the new judge Bollampally Vijaysen Reddy as a Judge of Telangana High Court. The swearing-in ceremony took place on the High Court premises on Saturday.

High Court Judge Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, Advocate General BS Prasad, High Court Registrars, law officers, Telangana Bar Council chairman, advocates, court staff and his family members attended the swearing-in ceremony. Registrar General A Venkateshwar Reddy conducted the proceedings. The strength of High Court now stands at 14 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Justice Bollampally Vijaysen Reddy has 12 years of experience at the High Court. Having secured LLB degree from PRR Law College, Hyderabad, he got enrolled in the AP Bar Council in the year 1994. Initially, he practised in subordinate courts and tribunals before taking up cases in the High Court. Vijaysen Reddy practised in different branches of law for over 26 years. His father late B Subhashan Reddy had been the Chief Justice of the Madras and Kerala High Courts.