Hyderabad: New link roads in 29 corridors to improve connectivity

To improve the road connectivity in the traffic areas in the IT corridor, the state government is developing link roads under Missing Links Projects in Phase 1 and 2. Around 29 new corridors have been identified by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation where the link roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 491.49 crore under Missing Links Projects Phase 3.

The new link roads which will be built under phase 3 include a 6.5 km link road from Chandanagar Railway station to Venkateshwara Nagar Layout (South) which includes the Chandanagar Railway Station to Vishali Nagar North link road, 1.6 km link road from Road Number 45 Jubliee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu and 1.5 km link road from Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony in Miyapur have been identified.

Meanwhile, the development of link roads in the first two phases are underway at a brisk pace. Under phase 2, 13 link roads is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 298.56 crore. At present, the development of link roads under phase 2 is underway i.e. a 0.75 km road from Alkapuri Township to Radial Road 5 Narsingi stretch, 1.75 km from Dollar Hills Neknampur stretch and 3.89 km from ORR to Lanco Hills. Meanwhile, five roads are in the tenders stage and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under progress for five roads.

In phase 1, 37 link roads were identified covering 44.7 km at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore of which 16 works have been completed.

