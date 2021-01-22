Hyderabad: New mayor for GHMC to be elected on Feb 11

The Telangana State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for election of mayor and deputy for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. A presiding officer will be appointed to hold a special meeting with regard to the mayor election.

The presiding officer will administer the oath to the newly-elected corporators at 11 am on February 11 and the mayor election will be held at 12.30 pm at the special meeting. The mayor election is followed by the election of deputy mayor.

The election commission will appoint an IAS officer to monitor the election process. If the election is not held as per the schedule on February 11, it will be held on the next day i.e on February 12.