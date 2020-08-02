Hyderabad: New signals to end traffic hassles at junctions at Madhapur

Madhapur: Traffic congestion will soon be eased in different junctions of Madhapur division. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to fix traffic signals in Parvath Nagar, Mega Hills and City wines junctions in a month.



Traffic jams were a major inconvenience for the commuters who frequently travelling from the City Wines and Mega Hills junction. With Madhapur teeming with emerging startups and IT establishments and given a steady growth in hostels and hotels in the area, the traffic is turning chaotic on the roads of Madhapur.

"We are developing three major junctions in the Madhapur, Chanda Nagar Circle. Most of the construction of roads and development works at the Parvath Nagar junction is about to be completed. HRDC has developed roads on the stretch Parthnagar to Borabanda and we will be installing the signals, zebra crossings, direction boards and signboards shortly. Signals are also being installed at SIET Colony and the road has been developed till the Borabanda lake and the junction to observe further development with installations of traffic signals," said V Prashanth, sub-engineer, GHMC, Kondapur.

The primary objective of selecting particular junctions for the development is to reduce increasing vehicular collisions reported in the areas and the officials are also trying to sensitise people to follow traffic rules by installing signals at the junctions. With the installations of signals in these areas, there would be reduction in traffic congestion in the areas. GHMC is also trying to extend the narrow roads and working on to identify other junctions which are witnessing traffic snarls due to absence of signals, he added.

Commuters can expect a considerable relief from traffic issues after the installation of the new traffic signals.