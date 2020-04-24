Hyderabad NGO helps rural people cope with Covid

Hyderabad: As compared to their urban counterparts, people in rural areas are still largely unaware of ways to effectively cope up with Covid and keep at bay. With government stringently enforcing lockdown, their fears and anxieties exacerbated, causing mental stress. A city-based NGO, Foundation for Sustainable Development (FSD), is building their confidence through tele counseling and awareness activities.



Dr K Krishnan, Executive Director, Foundation for Sustainable Development, said, "In this lockdown period most affected are marginalised people. To motivate them and help them face this situation, we aim to create a sense of security and also help in allaying their fears. We received around 1,700 calls in past few weeks from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu from vulnerable groups in rural areas, including financial worries and sourcing food."

The organisation volunteers visited their areas and counseled them and also tried to solve their problems. The organisation also highlighted whatever issues faced by the migrant workers, jobless people to the state government by twitting in social media. "Our NGO has also taken an initiative to guide them on how to maintain social distancing in public places and when engaged for NREGS works. We are training in hygiene, too," Krishnan said.

The NGO has distributed rations kits to around 700 families in Hyderabad. More than 23 volunteers are helping them in this mission and so far it helped more than 2000 rural families across Telangana. "Many likeminded people are supporting us in this drive by sending across various grocery items and also extending financial help," added Krishnan.