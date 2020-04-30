Hyderabad: NGOs help with blood donation during lockdown

Hyderabad: The countrywide lockdown imposed to combat Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the blood banks as the blood donation drives have come to a halt and it is mostly affecting patients suffering from thalassemia and other blood disorders.

Two city NGOs, Every Pulse Foundation and Seva Bharati have come forward to help those who are in need by providing free blood transfusion services.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prasanna, founder of Every Pulse Foundation, said, "Due to the lockdown almost all the human activities including blood donation camps, which used to be organised once or twice a month have come to a standstill."

This has created a shortage of blood supplies affecting the patients who are in need of blood. To help them our NGO has taken initiative of providing blood donation services.

From day one of lockdown, we have helped more than 1,000 patients including those suffering from thalassemia besides bypass surgery patients and emergency cases.

We have set up a control room handled by seven volunteers at Cyberabad Commissionerate office which receives daily around 200 calls regarding blood donation and also from people who are interested to donate blood."

Whenever we receive any request for blood, we guide the donor to reach the destination with the help of police officials. Many likeminded people have extended their helping hand by donating blood.

Persons in need and emergencies can contact us on 9100398179.

"As the blood donation camps are temporally suspended and also many donors are unable to come forward to donate blood due to lockdown, our NGO has taken the initiative to help the donors by providing a transport facility to the hospital where blood is required.

With the help of our van, we take the donor to a particular hospital or blood bank where there is a need of blood and till today we have helped more than 30 people with blood," said Rameshwar, a member of Seva Bharathi.