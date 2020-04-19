Hyderabad: Niloufer staff ordered to be in quarantine after infant tests positive for coronavirus

After a 45-day-old baby tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the Niloufer Hospital superintendent has directed all the staff who worked on April 15, 16 and 17 to be in quarantine.

The staff include professors, assistant professors, nurses and others. This comes after the baby from Abhangapur in Narayanpet district tested positive for the deadly virus.

Getting into details, the baby boy was born into a shepherd's family 45 days ago. Initially, the boy was taken to a local medical practitioner after he suffered from fever. Later, the boy was shifted to the government general hospital in Mahbubnagar from where he was again referred to Niloufer hospital.

Meanwhile, six people of the boy's family were sent to a quarantine centre. It is yet to be known how the baby contracted the virus.