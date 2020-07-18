Hyderabad: No Bonalu festivities on Osmania University campus this year

Hyderabad: In the view of a surge in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, the Osmania University administration has decided to ban Bonalu festivities on the campus this year which are scheduled to be held on July 19 and 20.

It is learned that several people residing in nearby areas visit the campus every year to celebrate the festivities including vanabhojanam which might spread the virus in the campus. In a release, the university said that the police were informed about the decision and action will be taken against those violating the rules.

Bonalu, which is considered as a state festival usually witnesses huge crowd in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. However, the government decided to put the celebrations, a low-key event in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and asked the people to celebrate the festival at home.

Even as the renowned Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara celebrated on the lower scale on July 12 and 13 in Hyderabad. "People who wish to offer Bonam should celebrate the festival at home," said Minister Talasani Srinivas in a meeting.