Hyderabad: No Khairatabad Ganesh darshan from today night

Khairatabad Ganesh darshan for devotees will be closed at 9 pm tonight in the view of nimarjan tomorrow. It is learned that a special puja will be conducted at 3 am tomorrow and the idol will be shifted on to the trolley.



Later, welding works will be done from 6 am to 8 am and the shobha yatra of Khairatabad Ganesh will start at 9 am.

Ganesh shobha yatra will reach near alloted crane number at 12 noon. Two hours after the welding works again, the idol will be immersed in Hussain Sagar.

The organizers of Khairatabad Ganesh has decided to complete the shobha yatra as soon as possible in the view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Ganesh Utsav Committee convener Sandeep Raj said that the immersion process will be completed between 3.00-3.30 pm.

The government has made arrangements for the immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh on the Tank Bund. Minister Talasani who reviewed the arrangements said that the 40-feet idol will be immersed at crane no. 6 on the Tank Bund.