Hyderabad: No shortage of drain, rainwater in Qutubullapur colonies 24x7

Hyderabad : Rain or shine, there will be no shortage of drain water in many colonies of Qutubullapur circle. Water stagnation is a round the year phenomena and the hardships are worst during monsoon. We shudder to think what is in store for us this monsoon is what the residents of colonies here are worried about.

The lack of empathy and seriousness by the local MLA, corporator and GHMC officials MNR colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Raghavendra Colony and Godavari Home face the threat of heavy water logging and floods.

Talking to Hans India, they said every monsoon, the narrow lanes which do not have proper channels for water to exit result in these areas getting heavily flooded. Every time, officials, MLA and other public representatives come and give empty assurances but no measures to resolve the problem have been taken. They assured to construct storm water drains but it remained only on papers.

Recalling past experiences Sravanthi, resident of Ayodhya Nagar, said “ Little rains, it is enough to turn the entire colony into a cesspool. The sewer lines have become old and water gets accumulated in front of the road and also sometimes flows into our houses. During the 2020 floods, valuable items including electronic goods got damaged. Officials and leaders who visited the area assured us that stormwater drains would be constructed but to date no measures have been taken, she said.

Few residents pointed out, due to the lack of a proper channel for the water to flow, whenever there is a downpour, water flows from Shapur and low-lying areas of Qutubullapur get inundated. Not only this but because of the poor drainage system, even during the normal days, we stagnation takes place in our colony.

Questioning GHMC, why monsoon-related works have not been taken up, residents of Raghavendra Colony said that in Qutubullapur circle in almost all the colonies manholes are open, last year during monsoon, two small children fell inside the manholes.

Still it did not make officials act. One does not understand why the civic authorities are so negligent, they said.