Hyderabad: No water scarcity this summer

Hyderabad: According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) there would be no water scarcity this summer in Hyderabad region.

With the completion of Yellampally and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, the major drinking water sources for Hyderabad, there is sufficient water reserves and that there will be no dearth of drinking water for the city, said officials at HMWSSB.

Yellampally project is constructed on the Godavari, Nagarjuna Sagar project is on the Krishna. Every day, the Board supplies nearly 440 MGD (million gallons per day) water to the city. Of this, about 152 MGD is drawn from Yellampally and 270 MGD from Nagarjuna Sagar and the remaining water is been compensated from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The storage capacity of the Yellampally Barrage is 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and of which 10 TMC is earmarked for Hyderabad. "There will be no cut in the quantity of water being supplied. During summers, as the consumption of water increases there is pressure from demand side. However, form the perspective of HMWSSB there will be not shortage as such. The city received ample amount of rain filling all the water supplying bodies which would be sufficient to meet the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad for summers," said a senior official.

"The water from these reserves (excluding Singur and Manjeera) will be enough to meet the drinking water requirements of the city for the entire summer. As per the situation during summers the supply of water would be updated accordingly," he added further.