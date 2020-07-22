Hyderabad: Non-Corona patient dies while waiting for ambulance

Hyderabad: A non-corona patient succumbed to high fever while waiting for an ambulance here in Badangpet in Hyderabad. The 60-year-old man who was suffering from high fever, collapsed at his home following which his family members contacted an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the ambulance staff said that there are no vehicles available at the time and told the family that they will contact them back after finding an ambulance. Later, the family called up private ambulance services and the same answer was provided. With no option left, they contacted their family doctor who agreed to attend the patient.

"Although we told the ambulance that the patient has been tested negative for the coronavirus, no one agreed to provide the service," the patient's kin said. The family also said that they have no means to rush the patient to the hospital. Three hours after contacting the ambulance, the patient died of breathlessness.

Non-COVID patients are having a tough time during the pandemic as no ambulance services are being available. Several non-COVID patients died while waiting for the ambulance or getting beds in the hospitals.

Earlier, this week a non-COVID patient in Siddipet died while waiting for an ambulance. The family told that the ambulance will be sent only if the patient is COVID-19 positive.