Hyderabad: Novel initiative to provide edu, healthcare balm for poor, needy

Hyderabad : Several like-minded youth recently launched an online Twitter community called 'The Edu Helpline' with the aim of improving educational access and solving issues faced by students and their parents. The initiative also includes 'Dr Helpline', which provides free online consultations for minor ailments.

Speaking to the Hans India, Sai Charan Chikkulla, an entrepreneur who initiated the helpline, stated that students, particularly those in rural areas, face several issues that often go unnoticed by government officials. He added that many individuals across Telangana and Hyderabad individually coordinate with each other to help students facing issues, but it is crucial to form a community to solve these problems collectively. Therefore, a few like-minded individuals started an online community space in the second week of April to work together on issue-based advocacy and stakeholder engagement while providing immediate material relief to students.

Hima Bindu, a child rights activist, who is a field worker in the Jawaharnagar slums, has seen many marginalized children struggle with their educational needs due to the lack of access to proper resources. She explained that the primary goal behind the initiative is to build a network of individuals from diverse backgrounds with a shared purpose to improve educational access for everyone, irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds. The Edu Helpline intends to work with government institutions and mechanisms and have a rights-based approach to bring about change.

Regarding Dr Helpline, Charan said that during Covid-19, online medical consultancy resolved many citizens' minor queries. He wondered why they couldn't start such a consultancy on the online community, and thus, they are providing free online consultations for minor ailments. Charan collaborated with a few doctors who are solving the queries of patients in the community, and if necessary, they are also recommended to visit nearby hospitals.