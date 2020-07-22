Hyderabad: OU patients shifted to new building

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education on Wednesday issued orders directing the Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital to vacate the old building premises immediately and seal it. The DME ordered that no activity should be undertaken in the old building. It may be mentioned that several wards on the ground floor of OGH old building were sumerged after rain water entered the hospital premises last week. The State government faced lot of criticism from the opposition parties over the incident. Later, the doctors have also held protest demanding construction of a new building.



"We are happy for the government's move over the shifting of patients from old building to new building. It was unsafe zone since and protested for years for this. Around 250 patients from six wards are shifted from the old building to the new building and male ward is shifted to Quliqutubsha building and other 150 people were shifted to temporary shed in the new building. The cardiology and surgical wards were also occupied with patients now and completely it turned into a general ward," said Dr Vijayender, President, Telanagna Doctor Federation.

"Though the place is congested, we feel safe a bit and far then before but we don't want this to be a permanent solution as the wards are not sufficient to accommodate patients in 100 beds hall room. This hall also need some proper ventilation, few fans, we don't even have oxygen ports and the IMC unit has only 15 beds and we hope things get improved," said Dr Ambedker, OGH.

"Overcrowded in a mini hall, but we are safe and away from the drain and the fear of untoward incidents at the old block," he added.















