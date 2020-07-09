Hyderabad: Outpatient services in NIMS suspended as staff go on strike

Hyderabad: Outpatient services at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) suspended after the staff staged a protest demanding hike in salaries. Following which, the patients are being waited for long hours at various departments in the hospital.

Even as dialysis patients queued up since morning as no outpatient staff was available in the hospital. Further, the doctors' arrival at the hospital led to a mild commotion after the patients rushed towards them for treatment without maintaining social distancing.

The outpatient staff alleged that the hospital management approved the hike in salaries last year but failed to provide increased salaries to the staff. "We brought the issue to the notice of the management several times, but there was no response," the staff complained.

They said that some of the staff working in the isolation ward contracted the virus and were put under home quarantine and are being given half salaries. The staff also demanded 10 per cent incentive proposed by the government.