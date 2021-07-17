Hyderabad: Padi Kaushik Reddy likely to join TRS on July 21

Former Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy is likely to join TRS on July 21. However, no confirmation has been made by him or the ruling party on his joining TRS.



Kaushik Reddy hit the headlines last week after his phone call conversation with a TRS leader went viral on social media. Kaushik Reddy said that the TRS party has confirmed Huzurabad ticket to him and asked the TRS leader to mobilise the youth to his joining ruling party. Later, Reddy received a show cause notice from Congress party for his anti-party activities following which he resigned to Congress.

According to the sources, Kaushik Reddy is said to have been interested in joining TRS after a meeting with his supporters. It is learned that he along with his supporters will join the TRS party soon.