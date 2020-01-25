Hyderabad: Patrol vehicles launched to make NH-44 safer

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar flagged off two highway patrol vehicles on Friday at Medchal ITI College to tackle increased vehicular movement and vulnerable accident spots on NH-44 in the stretch of 54 km starting from Hasannagar crossroads under Rajendranagar police station limits to Hamid Cotton Mills in Shadnagar police station limits.

These patrol vehicles will work round the clock with one Sub-Inspector, 2 ASIs, head constable, police constable and a driver. Cyberabad CP said the teams will check on drunk and driving, no helmet, cell phone driving, no seat belt, passengers in goods vehicles and speeding.

He requested the public not to use earphones while driving and crossing roads.

They will also check the sale and consumption of liquor at unauthorised places on the highway.

The patrolling staff will help citizens in case of vehicle breakdown, exhaustion of fuel, route direction, and guide visually impaired persons.

The patrolling teams will also educate villagers, schoolchildren and auto-rickshaw drivers on social issues.

They will coordinate with hospitals, police stations, ambulances, Road Transport Office and National Highway authorities also.