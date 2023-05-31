Hyderabad: PETA India raises awareness on caging of birds

Hyderabad : In an effort to raise awareness about the confinement of birds, a representative from PETA India symbolically portrayed the plight of a caged bird at Dharna Chowk in the city.

PETA members aimed to raise awareness about the cruelty of confining birds in cages and depriving them of their natural freedom to fly. Through a visual display accompanied by a sign board stating “Birds Don’t Belong in Cages. Let Them Fly Free,” the PETA India supporter sought to capture the attention of onlookers and prompt contemplation on the inherent suffering experienced by birds when they are confined. The message emphasised that birds are meant to soar through the skies and experience the freedom of flight, rather than endure captivity.

PETA India’s Campaigns Coordinator, Atharva Deshmukh, stressed the significance of honoring the natural instincts and behaviors of birds. Deshmukh highlighted that birds are intended to experience the sensation of the wind beneath their wings, rather than being confined to cages. PETA India is urging residents of Hyderabad to embrace a compassionate approach by observing the stunning beauty of birds in their natural habitats through the use of binoculars, rather than subjecting them to captivity.

The government has prohibited the capture and trade of indigenous bird species. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, also forbids the confinement of animals in cages that limit their movement unreasonably. However, various bird species, including munias, mynas, parrots, owls, hawks, peacocks, and parakeets, are still being crammed into cages and sold in markets, disregarding these laws, according to a PETA member.