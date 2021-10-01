Hyderabad: Plantation drive by KSPP students

Hyderabad: The first cohort of Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) students conducted a plantation drive in Rudraram village, Sangareddy, on September 30.

What started as a class activity in a writing class conducted by Prof Glenn Kramon, senior editor, New York Times, came to fruition within three weeks of its inception. About 750 saplings of four varieties were planted under the guidance of the GITAM horticulture wing, whose expertise in gardening merged with the vigour of students made the event a great success.

Prof. N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Hyderabad, said the plantation of the samplings was the first step, watering and maintenance will also be foreseen.

"The foundations of a cultural legacy are laid today. This cohort will lead the way and hand over this legacy to the next set of students" said Sridhar Pabbishetty, founding director of KSPP.

"Today, the seeds of future change-makers have germinated close to the soil, where actual change begins" observed DVVSR Varma, resident director, who facilitated the materialisation of the drive.

The students are pursuing master's in public policy for the period of two years since August 2021, under the able leadership of Dean Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin and many other stalwarts from the politics, development and academic arena.