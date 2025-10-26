Hyderabad Police Chief Condemns Drunk Driving As ‘Terrorism’ After 20 Die In Kurnool Bus Fire

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a strong rebuke of drunk driving, describing it as an act of “terror” following the devastating Kurnool bus fire that killed at least 20 people. The tragic incident occurred when a Bengaluru-bound private sleeper bus from Hyderabad caught fire after crashing into a motorbike lying on National Highway 44 near Chinna Tekur village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday. The biker, who also died in the accident, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Investigations revealed that the biker, identified as 20-year-old Panchala Shiva Shankar from Lakshmipuram, lost control of his motorcycle after refueling at a petrol station and fell onto the highway. The bus, operated by Vemuri Kaveri Travels, collided with the fallen bike, sparking a blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle, leaving 19 passengers dead on the spot. CCTV footage from the petrol pump confirmed that the biker appeared drunk.

In a post on X, Sajjanar called the tragedy a “preventable massacre” caused by the “criminal negligence” of a drunk driver. “Drunk drivers are terrorists. Their actions destroy families and futures. Such recklessness will not be tolerated,” he wrote. He further asserted that Hyderabad Police would take a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence, promising “no leniency or mercy” for offenders.

Sajjanar urged the public to stop treating drunk driving as a “mistake,” emphasizing that it is a serious crime that endangers innocent lives.

The Kurnool accident has reignited discussions on road safety and the urgent need for stricter enforcement against drunk driving across India.