Hyderabad: Police Constable dies on duty

Hyderabad: A police constable, Arupala Jagannadham of Choutuppal Police Station died while he was on duty. The incident took place in the wee hours on Thursday when the cop was attending a dial 100 call about an accident spot.

According to police, the constable received a call about an accident, so he, along with another cop visited the scene of offence.

When Jagannadham was clicking pictures of the loaded auto trolley which met with an accident, a fast moving DCM which was plying towards Hyderabad hit the stationed auto trolley from back due to which the other constable who was in front of the auto trolley got hit and succumbed to injuries.

The driver of the DCM was detained. Jagannadham was survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner of Rachakonda assured assistance to the family.