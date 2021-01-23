Hyderabad: Police constable held on charges of rape

A police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating and sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman. The constable was posted at the headquarters of City Armed Reserve (CAR)

LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said that a 27-year-old woman working as a private employee approached them and filed a complaint against the constable identified as Avulagadda Abhilash Kumar Yadav.

"The accused and the victim were residents of Nagole. They met at a gym and fell in love with each other. Later, the accused sexually exploited the victim against her consent and caused miscarriages by administering pills whenever she became pregnant," Reddy said.

Reddy further stated that the accused also sexually exploited the woman multiple times promising to marry her. Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused and produced him before a court.