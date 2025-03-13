  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad Police Ensures Security as Holi and Ramadan's Second Friday Coincide

Hyderabad Police Ensures Security as Holi and Ramadans Second Friday Coincide
x
Highlights

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has urged citizens to celebrate Holi with joy while ensuring communal harmony.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has urged citizens to celebrate Holi with joy while ensuring communal harmony. This year, Holi and the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan fall on the same day, a rare occurrence after 35 years.

To maintain law and order, the police have taken precautionary measures across the city. Pickets have been set up in key areas of every zone to prevent any untoward incidents. "We have put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure both festivals proceed smoothly," said Commissioner Anand.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement for a peaceful festive atmosphere.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick