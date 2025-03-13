Live
Hyderabad Police Ensures Security as Holi and Ramadan's Second Friday Coincide
Highlights
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has urged citizens to celebrate Holi with joy while ensuring communal harmony.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has urged citizens to celebrate Holi with joy while ensuring communal harmony. This year, Holi and the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan fall on the same day, a rare occurrence after 35 years.
To maintain law and order, the police have taken precautionary measures across the city. Pickets have been set up in key areas of every zone to prevent any untoward incidents. "We have put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure both festivals proceed smoothly," said Commissioner Anand.
Authorities have also appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement for a peaceful festive atmosphere.
