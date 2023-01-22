Hyderabad: Police nab three people for slaughtering calves

Hyderabad: Three people were held for their involvement in slaughtering the calves and supplying it to hotels. Based on credible information, the Kalapather police visited the spot and arrested three persons Mohd Rafeeq (42), Mohd Naseer (21) and Mohd Yasin (32), all residents of Kalapather. The police also rescued 19 calves which the trio had planned to slaughter.



A case has been registered against the trio and an investigation is underway.