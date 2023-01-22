  • Menu
Hyderabad: Police nab three people for slaughtering calves

  • The trio had planned to slaughter 19 more calves and police had rescued them all
  • The accused will be produced before the court for further course of action

Hyderabad: Three people were held for their involvement in slaughtering the calves and supplying it to hotels. Based on credible information, the Kalapather police visited the spot and arrested three persons Mohd Rafeeq (42), Mohd Naseer (21) and Mohd Yasin (32), all residents of Kalapather. The police also rescued 19 calves which the trio had planned to slaughter.

A case has been registered against the trio and an investigation is underway.

