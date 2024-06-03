Hyderabad: Police seizes 50 bikes for unauthorised bike racing

Hyderabad: A special drive was conducted by the Raidurgam police to monitor unauthorised bike racers within the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. They seized 50 motorcycles on Saturday night and booked cases against both the bike owners and riders.

For several months, such activities have been taking place, with regular road users expressing frustration. The nightly antics of these thrill-seekers have escalated, causing significant disruptions and hazards to other motorists.

Following the complaints from the public, the Raidurgam police conducted special drives at the T-HUB area, ITC Kohinoor, Knowledge Park area, Sathva building, and My Home Bhooja areas and seized 50 bikes. ACP Madhapur and a team of 30 policemen participated in the special drive and booked cases under Sections 336, 341 IPC, and Section 184 MV Act.

All bikes will be handed over to RTO for further processing, and bikers will be produced before the court, said Ch Venkanna, Inspector, Raidurgam police station.

The police have issued a warning that strict action will be taken against individuals engaging in such activities, which not only trouble residents but also commuters. Parents were advised to supervise their children and urged not to allow them to ride bikes during the night.