Hyderabad: Premium Hotel-Quarantine Care services for Covid patients

Aster Prime Hospital in Ameerpet, Hyderabad has launched Hotel Quarantine Care packages in order to support COVID patients.

The specialized and professional hotel care services for patients that need help recovering from hotel was introduced when during the implementation of home quarantine package, several requests were made to create a special quarantine facility under expert medical supervision for those who doesn't have proper facilities to undergo home quarantine in their residences.

Under this premium hotel-quarantine facility, the hospital will provide Daily Vitals Monitoring with trained nurses on Phone Call (Twice a day); Virtual Consultation with Doctors through Video Calling; Tele/Video monitoring of patient by experienced Nurse, Delivery of Medicines at hotel room; Dietician consultation; Self-Monitoring Guidelines Kit; etc., Further patients are provided with a special quarantine health monitoring Kit (Thermometer, Pulse Oximeter, 3 Ply Marks). Under the service, a medical expert will visit the patients at hotel on daily basis in the morning hours to conduct health check and to provide necessary suggestions on treatment.

The facility is provided at a Premium 4 star Hotel with all amenities with well sanitized and medically supervised rooms, Options for Single or Double Occupancy (for Families), Round the clock health support from Aster Prime Hospital, all Meals in a day and linen change every alternate days