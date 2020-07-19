Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that elaborate arrangements were being made for the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao from July 24.



He was addressing a press conference after the meeting of TPCC Committee for Centenary Celebrations of former PM Narasimha Rao at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the inaugural programme of PVNR Centenary Celebrations would be held on July 24 at Indira Bhavan. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and former Union Ministers P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh will speak via Zoom App video conference.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ex-President of India Pranab Mukherjee, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders will send their messages. PVNR's brother PV Manohar Rao, who is also the Chief Patron of the Committee, will speak on the above occasion. PVNR's son PV Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi will also send their messages.

The TPCC president said that the Zoom App has been modified to facilitate 1,000 participants. Further, LED screens would be installed at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad to watch the live stream. Similar arrangements would be made at all the DCC officers.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was an honour for the Congress leaders to celebrate the life and times of Narasimha Rao whose career still inspires lakhs of party workers across the country. Born on June 28, 1921, in small village Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal, in Warangal district, Narasimha Rao had scaled great heights in whatever he did and his life was full of achievements.