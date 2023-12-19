Hyderabad: Prez Murmu arrives in city

Hyderabad: President DroupadiMurmu has arrived in the city on Monday as part of the annual southern sojourn. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A RevanthReddy, deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Seethakka and D Sridhar Babu, and senior officials received the President at the Begumpet airport.

The President will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam located in Bolarum in Secunderabad for five days. On Tuesday, Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School Society.

She will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as the theme pavilion of the Ministry of Textiles at Pochampally in Telangana on December 20. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion. On the same day, she will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad. On December 21, the President will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. She will host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the state and academics, on December 22. The police-imposed traffic restrictions in some parts of the city in view of the President's visit. The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam. Constructed in 1860, this building (Rashtrapati Nilayam) has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, Darbar Hall and dining room, among others.