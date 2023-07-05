  • Menu
Hyderabad: Private travel bus creates havoc in Erragadda, four injured

Despite the red signal, the private travel bus driver failed to stop the bus and recklessly rushed through, causing damage to two cars.

A private travel bus created havoc in Erragadda of Hyderabad by ramming into the cars stopped at the signal on Wednesday morning leaving four seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

According to the police, despite the red signal, the bus driver failed to stop and recklessly rushed through, causing damage to two cars.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. The bus responsible for the accident has been seized by the authorities.

