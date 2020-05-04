Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP orders tests to police as constable infects with coronavirus

The samples of around 40 police personnel have been tested and the others whose samples are being collected are put under home quarantine after a constable attached to Medipally police station has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 28-year-old constable from Amberpet developed a high fever on April 25 and went to the hospital for a check-up. Doctors advised him home quarantine, and he did the same. As he continued to have a fever, the constable went back to the hospital on Thursday and got tested for coronavirus. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital after his reports turned positive.

To stop the police personnel and their family members being infected with the virus, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat initiated medical checkups for all the police who are on duty at the checkposts.

Around 1,575 police personnel who were working at 48 checkposts and 19 police stations covering special wings like SOT, IT Cell, on-field have been tested. The police at the checkposts were also being given Vitamin C and Zinc tablets to increase their immunity so that they might not fall prey to the deadly virus.