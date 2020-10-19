Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Orange Alert issued in Telangana by IBF amid heavy rain prediction

Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Hyderabad City is once again gearing up to witness heavy rainfall. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Andaman Islands. Fairly widespread rain is predicted by The Weather Channel over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

According to IBF advisory, a Yellow Alert has been issued as heavy rains along with thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Telagnana districts. Flooding and water logging are expected in many parts of low-lying areas in Hyderabad and in other districts of Telangana. People are advised to stay indoors amidst heavy rain prediction.

In Hyderabad alone, 50 people have lost their lives in rain related incidents.

