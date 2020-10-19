Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Orange Alert issued in Telangana by IBF amid heavy rain prediction
Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Hyderabad City is once again gearing up to witness heavy rainfall.
Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Hyderabad City is once again gearing up to witness heavy rainfall. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Andaman Islands. Fairly widespread rain is predicted by The Weather Channel over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.
According to IBF advisory, a Yellow Alert has been issued as heavy rains along with thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Telagnana districts. Flooding and water logging are expected in many parts of low-lying areas in Hyderabad and in other districts of Telangana. People are advised to stay indoors amidst heavy rain prediction.
In Hyderabad alone, 50 people have lost their lives in rain related incidents.
- 19 Oct 2020 5:23 AM GMT
Hyderabad Rain Updates: Traffic is closed on Purana pul bridge after crack appeared on the pillars because of floods in Musi River.
- 19 Oct 2020 4:58 AM GMT
Telangana State Govt. is distributing dry ration kits to all affected families at their doorstep in Hyderabad & nearby ULBs. More than 30000 kits are done and more on way.
Each of such kit will have 5Kg of Rice, 1Kg of Toor Dal, 500ml of Oil, 200gms of Chilli Powder, 100gms of Turmeric, 200gms of sambar powder, 1Kg of Salt, 250gms of Tamarind, 1Kg of Aata, 100gms of Tea Powder