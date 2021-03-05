Hyderabad: Registrations even on holidays in March

Adarsh Nagar: On the last month of the financial year in March, all the Sub Registrar offices in the Telangana State would be opened on all Sundays and also second Saturday and offer property registration services. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with the officials of state Stamps and Registration department aiming to achieve the revenue targets set from the property registrations in the current financial year 2020-2021.



The Chief Secretary complimented the employees of the Registration department and appreciated the good work done by them particularly during the last two months in clearing registration documents.

The office bearers of Registration and Stamps Employees Association met Chief Secretary at BRKR Bhavan. The Association members whole heartedly thanked the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for completing the process of promotions to all categories of employees in the department with in a very short period of time. Keeping in view the pent-up demand for registrations and also the fact that we are in the last month of financial year, the Association Members offered to work on all Sundays and Second Saturday during March 2021.

The officials were informed that the government has decided to keep all the Sub-Registrar offices open on all Sundays (March 7, 14, 21, 28) and Second Saturday (March 13). Thus, the Sub-Registrar offices will be open on all days during March 2021 except on Mahashivaratri (March 11) and Holi (March 29).

Sheshadri, Commissioner and IG, Registration and Stamps, Sthita Prajna, President of Association, Mujeeb, Convenor and TNGO's Hyderabad city president, Sahadev, Associate President, TGO, and Association Members Pranai Kumar, Siraj Anwar and Naresh Goud were present.