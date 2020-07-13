Hyderabad: Religious structures shifted for flyover

Hyderabad: To give way for developmental works in Old City, religious structures located in the middle of the road at Midhani Junction in Phisalbanda have been shifted to Midhani bus depot.



The two religious structures which include the Ghouse-e-Azam Dastageer flag (Giarweeh-ka-ghanda) and a 40-year-old Muthyalamma Temple have been shifted to Midhani bus depot by the GHMC Town Planning Department after taking consent from both the religious committees.

According to GHMC officials, a 2-km flyover starting at Bairamalguda near Champapet (Sagar Road) and ending near SBI Bank in Phisalbanda (Chandrayangutta road) after crossing Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore. It is one of the biggest ongoing projects in Old City. "These religious structures were in the middle of the road at Midhani junction, and were shifted to Midhani bus depot," said a GHMC officer on anonymity.

He said "with the help of area corporator and leaders, around 5 meetings were conducted with mosque and temple committee over the shifting of the structures and with the consent of both the committees the religious structures were shifted on June 12. A fund was also sanctioned by GHMC for the construction of new structures at sanctioned place," added official.

This structures came into existence around 40 years back at the boundary wall of DRDL. But for the road widening project, the structures became a hurdle and were creating severe traffic congestion. "As the construction works of the flyover is going on and for the development of area the structures have been shifted," said the official.

Meanwhile, Riyasath Nagar division corporator Mirza Saleem Baig said, "on the representation of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, for the developmental works in Chandrayanagutta constituency, the works of flyover were sanctioned. He also conducted meetings for the shifting of the structures and was shifted only after taking consent from both the committees," he added.











