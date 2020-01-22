Hyderabad: Rs 3.5 lakh worth gold ornaments stolen from Lalitha Jewellers

Gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen from Lalitha Jewellers in Somajiguda. The offenders diverted the attention of the sales executive and escaped with nine tolas of gold.

The theft occurred around 4 pm on January 15, 2020 but came to light on Tuesday during the weekly audit by the staff. Two gold chains and a bracelet were stolen by a group of five people. According to the Panjagutta SI Sk Shafi, three men and two women of the gang visited the store as customers and diverted the attention of sales executives. After stealing the ornaments, the gang left without making any purchase.

Lalitha Jewellers representative K Haribala Sundar approached Panjagutta police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under section 380 of IPC and are trying to nab the offenders.