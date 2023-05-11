Hyderabad: ‘Rythu Bandhu’ made State a torch bearer for country says Palla

Hyderabad : State BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar charged here on Wednesday that the State government was misusing public money in appointing some retired IAS and IPS officers as advisers. He described the appointments “unproductive”.

Addressing the media, he said, “It is a sheer waste of public money” as BRS government is appointing some retired bureaucrats as its advisers” those who helped in corrupt practices and wrongdoings of ruling party leaders and government”.

Terming the appointment of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as the chief adviser to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao “also falls under similar category”, he questioned whether the government needs and is it necessary to have so many advisers?. BJP is of the opinion that these appointments are neither useful to improve the administration in departments and its performance nor of any help to people”, he said.

Prabhakar alleged that the retired bureaucrats have been choosen to help in expanding the BRS party in other States. He criticised ‘political nominations’ of former IAS and IPS officials turning into an affront to serving bureaucrats in Telangana. He said the CM has appointed 11 such bureaucrats as advisers during the last nine years. Despite this decision the State has fallen behind; there is no improvement in its performance. He alleged that the government recently appointed some BRS leaders as chairmen of some corporations when the State's financial position is in a bad shape. Instead of taking measures to control financial indiscipline, the government has gone ahead to satisfy them to lead a luxurious life, like having a car and other facilities as chairmen of corporations.

Prabhakar said the party after coming to power would cancel all political appointments including advisers; it would review and re-consider all decisions of the KCR government taken during the last six months.

On the performance of KTR, he alleged that Rao is busy handling “twitter”; “he is known as Twitter master leaving the Municipal administration in the lurch”.