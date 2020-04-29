Hyderabad: Sanitation worker's big gesture wins hearts

Hyderabad: A female sanitation worker in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Alivelu has shown how rich she is at heart. She donated Rs 10,000 from her salary of Rs 12,000 to the CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund).



A resident of Jiyaguda in the city, Alivelu is working as a sanitation worker in GHMC sanitation wing for the last five years. She received a salary of Rs 12,000 and donated Rs 10,000 to CMRF. Alivelu handed over the cheque of Rs 10,000 to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Appreciating the gesture of Alivelu, the minister spoke to her and enquired about the wellbeing of her family members. He praised her for donating almost all her earnings even though they were meagre.

Alivelu said that her husband Srisailam works as a daily wage labour in the agriculture market and her children were studying. When the minister said he would help if she wanted something, she humbly said she donated not for any benefits in return and added that she wanted the money to be utilised for the needy in these testing times.

She also said that she wanted to donate her entire salary but many in her locality advised her to keep some money in case any need arose. She added her husband and children Shiva Prasad and Vandana supported her decision to donate.